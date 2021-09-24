National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana National Guard sent two teams of five to Deaconess Midtown, and Gateway earlier today to help the medical staffs treat COVID-19 positive patients.

Chief Nursing Officer at Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Jillian Swearer says, “Having that extra set of hands we’ll help turn a patient that will help pay the patient help them get up to go the bathroom is just really helpful to the staff. It really just helps them to be able to do other high critical things with other patients.”

Officials say each team is split between clinical and nonclinical members.

“Some of the team is clinical,” Swearer says. “And they can help with patient care. They can help with turning bathing patients. They can help with blood draws. They can help with vital signs.”

Swearer says their hospitals treat between 130 and 170 COVID positive patients each day.

“It’s just overwhelming. It’s very high acuity patients that the staff have to care for. And it’s just difficult because a lot of them don’t survive, especially if they have them in the intensive care unit, and if they end up intubated,” Swearer also says.

They say the teams will be stationed at both hospitals for at least a week.

“We’re just glad and appreciative that we were able to take an opportunity to have the resource to help our staff,” Swearer says.

Officials say at the end of those seven days, the national guard teams could stay longer or be moved to another location with even higher numbers of patients.

