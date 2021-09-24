Muhlenberg Co. Deputies investigating after body was recovered in Meade Co., Ky

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office is working with the Meade County Sheriff’s Office after the body of a woman was found in a car in Vine Grove, Kentucky.

Detective say Denny Rumfelt was arrested Wednesday and charged with Murder-Domestic Violence, Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

They say both the victim and Rumfelt were temporary residents at a local campground in Muhlenberg County.

Detectives say it’s unclear where the murder took place.

Anyone with information should call the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office at 270-338-3345 or 270-338-2000.

