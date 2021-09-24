Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Muhlenberg Co. Deputies investigating after body was recovered in Meade Co., Ky

Denny Rumfelt
Denny Rumfelt(Meade Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office is working with the Meade County Sheriff’s Office after the body of a woman was found in a car in Vine Grove, Kentucky.

Detective say Denny Rumfelt was arrested Wednesday and charged with Murder-Domestic Violence, Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

They say both the victim and Rumfelt were temporary residents at a local campground in Muhlenberg County.

Detectives say it’s unclear where the murder took place.

Anyone with information should call the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office at 270-338-3345 or 270-338-2000.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohamud Abdikadir.
Chloe Randolph’s killer sentenced in Henderson
Toyota Indiana pauses production due to supply issues
Toyota Indiana pauses production due to supply issues
Theft suspect
EPD looking suspect accused of breaking into cars and taking credit cards
Posey Co. Sheriff reflects on weekend shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
Posey Co. Sheriff reflects on weekend shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
The Frontline of COVID: Inside the ICU
The Frontlines of COVID: Inside the ICU

Latest News

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces grants totaling $1M to area organizations
Fort Campbell soldier dies during diver training exercise
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports new COVID deaths in Warrick and Pike Counties
Green River District reports 8 new COVID deaths, 391 cases since Tuesday