ISP: Troopers recover trailer reported stolen from Owensboro

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A trailer hauling lawnmowers believed to have been stolen from Owensboro was found in Knox County.

Indiana State Police say they tried to stop the driver just before midnight on Highway 41, south of Vincennes, but he took off.

Troopers say the truck then crashed at Willow Street and the driver ran away.

Troopers say 31-year-old Bobby Ray Miller of Lake Station, Indiana was found hiding behind a building on Old Decker Road.

State police say he was under the influence of cocaine.

He’s being held in the Knox County Jail.

