Ind. reports new COVID deaths in Warrick and Pike Counties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,255 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the pandemic total in the state to 947,918 cases and 14,895 deaths.

The map shows one new death in Warrick and Pike Counties.

It shows 90 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 43 new cases in Dubois County, 22 new cases in Warrick and Pike Counties, 17 new cases in Perry County, 15 new cases in Spencer County, 14 new cases in Gibson County, and eight new cases in Posey County,

Indiana will begin offering Pfizer COVID booster shots for eligible Hoosiers following federal authorization of the additional dose.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 30,574 cases, 449 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,791 cases, 123 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,737 cases, 178 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,541 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,623 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,190 cases, 107 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,211 cases, 36 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,117 cases, 40 deaths

