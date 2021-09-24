Henderson community reacts to CDC’s recommendation of Pfizer booster shot

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted on Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for added protection against COVID-19.

“I think it’s good but I also think people that don’t want it, should have that right to their opinion,” Wanda Troutman, who is eligible for Pfizer booster said.

That’s just one opinion following the news of the third shot of Pfizer will be available for those who qualify.

“This COVID thing has gotten out of hand. I think it ought to be mandatory if you’re going to participate in a place like this or wear a mask all the time,” William Croft, who is also eligible for Pfizer booster said.

Officials say this booster isn’t for everyone. There are specific qualifications that you have to meet.

“If you’re 65 and older, 6 months is what we’re recommending now for the Pfizer now, only. Moderna is still with strict criteria,” Chris Butler, the owner, and pharmacist of Butler’s Apothecary said.

So the CDC says all people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine should receive a booster dose.

They say people ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should also get a booster.

The panel advised that those additional shots would be administered at least six months after people get their initial vaccination series.

“We actually have a slip that you fill out, date, sign that says you have one of the current conditions and then if you do we’ll proceed back to the pharmacist. And then we’ll review that and make sure you’re within the time frame, and that you do actually have the disease stated in question and then we’ll go in to administer,” Butler said.

The CDC says shots can start being administered immediately which they say will allow at least 13 million people who are 65 or older eligible for a booster dose.

“So I believe it’s important to get the Pfizer booster because the two-step series isn’t always going to, it may not be enough to cover you through whatever the COVID season is because we’re still in uncharted territory,” Butler said.

Now regulators are asking those 18 to 49 years old to assess the individual risk or benefit of a third shot.

