SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Saturday, Halloween lovers will get to enjoy the spooky season a little more.

Every weekend until Halloween, Holiday World will have a haunted house, hayrides, corn mazes, spooky shows and more.

The amusement park will have events on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

