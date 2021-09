Green River District reports 8 new COVID deaths, 391 cases since Tuesday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 391 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday.

They reported 143 new cases in Daviess County, 78 new cases in Ohio County, 55 new cases in Henderson County, 43 new cases in Webster County, 33 new cases in Union County, 22 new cases in McLean County and 17 new cases in Hancock County.

Of those newly reported deaths, four were residents of Daviess County, three were from Ohio County and one came out of Henderson County.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 15,227 cases, 233 deaths, 53.97% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,909 cases, 80 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 7,478 cases, 185 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,028 cases, 72 deaths, 38.48% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 7,285 cases, 92 deaths, 48.26% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,262 cases, 31 deaths, 44.58% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,309 cases, 35 deaths, 47.95% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,297 cases, 24 deaths, 38.73% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,247 cases, 17 deaths, 57.75% vaccinated

