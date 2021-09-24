Birthday Club
Gibson Southern WR Rory Heltsley named POTW following 3-TD performance

By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern wide receiver Rory Heltsley was crowned the Touchdown Live Player of the Week for Week 5 on Thursday, earning 8,557 total votes.

Heltsley posted 162 yards on seven receptions in the Titans’ dominant 63-9 win over Southridge last Friday, finding the end zone three separate times throughout the contest.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Southridge vs. Gibson So.]

In his first three games, Heltsley has totaled 19 receptions, 331 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gibson Southern currently sits in second place in the Pocket Athletic Conference with a 4-1 record heading into its big rivalry game against Heritage Hills on Friday.

