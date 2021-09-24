Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham is recalling the moment he learned one of his deputies had been shot. Meanwhile, fundraisers for Deputy Hicks and his family continue this weekend.

The Henderson man accused of killing his estranged wife, Chloe Randolph, pled guilty. Now her parents are vowing to help victims of domestic violence.

At least one person is dead and 12 are injured after a shooting in a Tennesse grocery store. Police are now trying to figure out a motive.

Move over Santa Claus, Halloween is taking over Holiday World.

Toyota in Gibson County is halting production. In a statement to 14 News, TMMI confirms the pause as the company is facing supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. Toyota doesn’t anticipate any impact on employment.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

