Fort Campbell soldier dies during diver training exercise

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The Army says officials are investigating the death of a Fort Campbell soldier during a diver training exercise.

Fort Campbell said in a statement that the soldier died Tuesday during the exercise at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir on the sprawling Army post along the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

The soldier went into the water while training and didn’t resurface.

Officials say a search began immediately with crews from multiple agencies including Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

A body was recovered on Wednesday. Officials say no further information will be released until the soldier’s next-of-kin is notified.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

