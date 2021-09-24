A few showers Saturday morning, sunny and warmer Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After starting the day in the mid to upper 40s, we climbed into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and a breeze from the southwest pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State.

The clouds will increase tonight as a weak cold front approaches our region from the west. A few showers will also be possible late tonight, mainly after about 2 or 3 a.m. With the clouds acting as a sort of blanket, and that warm air still flowing in from the southwest, our temperatures will be about 10° warmer tonight than they were last night. We will fall back through the 60s during the football games this evening, eventually bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s by the end of the night.

That cold front will move through the Tri-State Saturday morning. That will bring us partly cloudy skies and some scattered showers through the first half of the day. The last of the rain will taper off to our east-southeast by about lunchtime, and our skies will turn mostly sunny during the afternoon.

Our wind direction will also shift with the passing of that cold front, coming from the northwest at around 4 to 8 mph for most of the day. As a result, our high temperatures will dip just a few degrees into the low to mid 70s on Saturday. Saturday night will be clear and calm with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Sunday, our wind direction will shift again, and the flow of warm air from the southwest will start back up. In general, next week is looking mostly sunny, dry and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80° Sunday, mid 80s Monday through Wednesday, and upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday.

