Dubois County schools adopt new mask guidelines

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Starting October 4, all Dubois schools will follow a set of new, locally-implemented mask guidelines.

The rule for masks will now be determined by the county’s color status according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

“We’re currently still in the Orange status here in Dubois County,” explained Dubois County Health Department Administrator, Shawn Werner.

For the two highest levels, orange and red, masks will be mandatory for classrooms in schools where there’s a positivity rate higher than four.

They will be optional if there’s less than 4 percent positivity.

Werner said getting out of that range may be possible, as the county was trending down Friday on the latest COVID surge.

“Hopefully if this one goes away, another variant won’t come up, and we won’t have another one, but it’s really anyone’s guess what will really happen,” Werner said.

If the county decreases to the yellow or blue level, masks will be optional in schools.

Werner said reaching that level requires help from the community.

“I think if people keep following the guidance and getting vaccinated, hopefully we can get it back to a more manageable level,” he said.

The new rules state that in certain cases where an isolated group like a small class or team has cases, they may elect to quarantine the group to avoid a mask mandate across the school.

Werner recommends mask-wearing and following safety procedures regardless of the school’s current policy.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.