COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces grants totaling $1M to area organizations

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region made grants totaling $1 million to six organizations.

This one-time funding opportunity supports nonprofits that are reconceptualizing systems, environments, and pathways to create a more resilient region.

The Request for Proposal drew 41 requests, seeking nearly $8 million.

The recipients of the funds are listed below.

  • The Community Foundation Alliance, awarded $165,000, will expand the PATHS program. PATHS uses case managers, working through three local nonprofits, to help individuals improve their long-term financial stability.
  • For Evansville, awarded $185,000, will foster shared information and collaboration among the region’s nonprofits by encouraging the adoption of a shared regional database (Charity Tracker). The goal is to address duplicate services, prevent abuse of assistance, and identify gaps in service to vulnerable populations.
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities is awarded $145,000 to launch and operate a “Care Mobile” program, along with local healthcare providers. This medical clinic on wheels will provide neighborhood-based medical care to underserved pregnant and post-partum women, along with infants up to 1 year of age
  • The Southwest Indiana Chamber Foundation is awarded $240,000 to utilize technology and targeted marketing to build a talent pipeline, as well as expand quality of place assets.
  • The University of Evansville is awarded $90,000 to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion by creating the Springboard summer day program. Springboard is a partnership with Black Lemonade that will address the preparation gap for under-resourced high school students before graduation. The program includes STEAM curriculum, character development, and leadership training.
  • YMCA of SWI, awarded $175,000, will establish a coalition of organizations dedicated to improving grade-level reading by third grade. Nationally, 80% of children from low-income families are not proficient readers by the end of third grade, creating significant, long-term consequences for both the children and the community.

The Response Fund has raised more than $6.6 million since its inception in March 2020.

It has distributed the $6.6 million by awarding 209 grants to various nonprofits throughout the five-county region.

You can find a detailed list of recipients here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

