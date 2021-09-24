Castle super fan revealed as secret key to football team’s success

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - For years, the Castle football program has been held to a high standard. demonstrating a consistent level of excellence from the coaching staff to the players on the field.

However, an important piece of the program resides up in the stands known as “Super Fan Stan.”

Stan grew up in Evansville and later moved to Paradise. Football has always been his passion, so when he moved to the area, he immediately got hooked on Castle.

“They play the game the right way,” Stan Logel, Castle football fan said. “They do things right, and I kind of like that about them. Me and my wife, and my neighbor and his wife - we started going in 78-79. We started going to every game, we never missed a game until about 2008 or 2009.”

Logel was around the program for both state championship runs with Castle Coach John Lidy, and has followed the Knights through every chapter - now backing Coach Doug Hurt’s squad. He not only attends every home game, but he is also welcomed to practice.

“Might as well be a member of the coaching staff, member of the team,” Hurt said. “He’s out at practice a good bit.”

“I love coming to practice and watch what they do, and see that carry over into the game Friday night,” Logel said. “That’s why I come to practice is to see things happen here and take it to the field Friday’s.”

Logel is an honorable member of the Castle program. From year to year, the players appreciate his presence.

“His presence means a lot to the guys, especially those that have been freshman,” Hurt said. “Now they’re seniors and have been here for four years, it’s a familiar face. Great guy who’s always here and a key member of the Castle community for sure.”

For Logel, the most rewarding part of being around the program is watching these players mature over their four-year career.

“Seeing these kids start out young, and grow into men by the time of their senior year,” Logel said.

“Super Fan Stan” might just be the secret key to the Knights’ dominance.

