Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Veteran surprised with drive by car show

By William Putt
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a big surprise for an Evansville veteran who loves hot rod cars.

Navy Veteran Joe Kirby does not go to car shows as often as he would like anymore.

He tells us he’s been “hospice homebound” for a while.

So when last weekend’s car show got canceled, members of the “Tin Street-Rods” thought it would be a good idea to bring the cars to Joe.

“Getting to see everybody, he showed cars for a long time, so he was kind of able to enjoy one of his hobbies again,” said his granddaughter, Kayla Goldsberry.

Joe says he was so happy to catch up with old friends and see the cars rumble past his house.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Wiltshire
New Harmony man arrested for attempted murder of Posey Co. deputy
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
Fitolay Demesin
Evansville man found guilty of murder
TSA intercepts gun at Evansville Regional Airport.
TSA seizes gun at Evansville Regional Airport
Vehicle involved in chase at Gilbert and Jefferson
Evansville Police looking for suspect after crash into house

Latest News

Paul Wiltshire
Posey Co. Sheriff reflects on weekend shooting involving sheriff’s deputy
Theft suspect
EPD looking suspect accused of breaking into cars and taking credit cards
Veteran surprised with drive by car show
Veteran surprised with drive by car show
9/23 Neighborhood Watch
9/23 Neighborhood Watch