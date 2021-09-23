Veteran surprised with drive by car show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a big surprise for an Evansville veteran who loves hot rod cars.

Navy Veteran Joe Kirby does not go to car shows as often as he would like anymore.

He tells us he’s been “hospice homebound” for a while.

So when last weekend’s car show got canceled, members of the “Tin Street-Rods” thought it would be a good idea to bring the cars to Joe.

“Getting to see everybody, he showed cars for a long time, so he was kind of able to enjoy one of his hobbies again,” said his granddaughter, Kayla Goldsberry.

Joe says he was so happy to catch up with old friends and see the cars rumble past his house.

