UE offering full-tuition scholarship to encourage vaccination in Latino community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the University of Evansville say they are offering a scholarship to encourage vaccinations among the young Latino community.

They say any Latino high school student who receives both doses of the vaccine at an upcoming clinic will be entered to win a four-year, full-tuition scholarship.

According to a press release, Latino high school students who are already vaccinated can still enter the scholarship drawing if they bring a friend, family member or neighbor to a vaccine clinic that’s happening at Holy Rosary Catholic Church this weekend.

Officials tell us this person must get both doses of the vaccine before the student is eligible for the scholarship. The drawing will be held after the second vaccine.

That vaccine clinic at Holy Rosary is this Sunday, September 26 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

They will be offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The second shot will be administered at another clinic that’s scheduled on Sunday, October 17.

Officials say no IDs or insurance will be required and registration will be walk-in only.

They say you must wear a mask while at the clinic.

