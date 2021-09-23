Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The man accused of shooting Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks is now in jail. He’s facing an attempted murder charge after State Police say a bullet he fired hit Deputy Hicks in the head.

We’re also learning more about Deputy Hicks. He worked for various law enforcement agencies.

In a 14 News Exclusive, we’re getting a rare look inside ICUs across the Tri-State that are overwhelmed with COVID patients.

We have an update on the devastating flood that damaged Northeast Dubois County Intermediate School. School officials tell us how the cleanup process is going and what it means for the students.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

