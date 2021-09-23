Birthday Club
Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

9/22 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/22 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lows sank to 47 on Thursday morning, the coolest since late May.  Sunny and pleasant weather will continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week.  Daily highs will reach the mid 70s and overnight lows will drop into the 50s.  Friday morning will feature another start in the mid 40s.   We will have a few scattered sprinkles overnight Friday into the pre-dawn hours on Saturday as a weak cold front swings through.  The rain should have no impact on the daytime hours.

