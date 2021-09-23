Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lows sank to 47 on Thursday morning, the coolest since late May. Sunny and pleasant weather will continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Daily highs will reach the mid 70s and overnight lows will drop into the 50s. Friday morning will feature another start in the mid 40s. We will have a few scattered sprinkles overnight Friday into the pre-dawn hours on Saturday as a weak cold front swings through. The rain should have no impact on the daytime hours.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.