Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ohio Co. Air Force recruit gets special homecoming

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Air Force recruit got a special homecoming in the Ohio County town of Horse Branch.

Delanie “Sassy” Woolen wasn’t able to have family at her graduation from boot camp, so the town took it upon themselves to welcome her back for a 10-day stay.

“I’m part of something bigger than just here. It makes me really proud to be part of something this big and this many people to support me makes me feel really good and happy,” said Sassy.

“She means so much to so many, and we’re all really proud and we’ve missed her,” said Dusti DeWeese, Sassy’s mom. “We’re just ready for her to be home.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Wiltshire
New Harmony man arrested for attempted murder of Posey Co. deputy
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
Fitolay Demesin
Evansville man found guilty of murder
TSA intercepts gun at Evansville Regional Airport.
TSA seizes gun at Evansville Regional Airport
Vehicle involved in chase at Gilbert and Jefferson
Evansville Police looking for suspect after crash into house

Latest News

Crews set to inspect Windy Hollow Bridge in Daviess Co.
Man who pleaded guilty to Princeton robbery expected in court
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/23
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Man who pleaded guilty to Princeton robbery expected in court.
Man who pleaded guilty to Princeton robbery expected in court