Ohio Co. Air Force recruit gets special homecoming

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Air Force recruit got a special homecoming in the Ohio County town of Horse Branch.

Delanie “Sassy” Woolen wasn’t able to have family at her graduation from boot camp, so the town took it upon themselves to welcome her back for a 10-day stay.

“I’m part of something bigger than just here. It makes me really proud to be part of something this big and this many people to support me makes me feel really good and happy,” said Sassy.

“She means so much to so many, and we’re all really proud and we’ve missed her,” said Dusti DeWeese, Sassy’s mom. “We’re just ready for her to be home.”

