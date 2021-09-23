Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Netflix to debut ‘Tiger King 2′

Netflix announced "Tiger King" is returning, saying on Twitter that "season 2 promises just as...
Netflix announced "Tiger King" is returning, saying on Twitter that "season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as season 1."(Twitter, @Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Tiger King” is returning to Netflix.

The streaming service announced Thursday it is working on “Tiger King 2.”

The second season of the docuseries has already been shot and is slated for release some time this year.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” told the story of “Joe Exotic,” who kept big cats in Oklahoma, and his murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, the owner of a rival facility.

The docuseries created a lot of buzz for Netflix and made some of the people involved overnight celebrities.

Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January 2020.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled he should get a shorter prison sentence.

An apparent photo of Joe Exotic is shown behind the show title on Twitter, but Netflix has not shared which characters will make appearances in season 2.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Wiltshire
New Harmony man arrested for attempted murder of Posey Co. deputy
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
Fitolay Demesin
Evansville man found guilty of murder
TSA intercepts gun at Evansville Regional Airport.
TSA seizes gun at Evansville Regional Airport
Vehicle involved in chase at Gilbert and Jefferson
Evansville Police looking for suspect after crash into house

Latest News

A mountain biker's life was saved by a doctor who happened to be on the same trail at the same...
Off-duty doctor saves mountain biker’s life
Artist Kerry James Marshall, who has been selected to design a replacement of former...
Washington National Cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows
WATCH: Gov. Beshear giving weekly Team Kentucky update
A mountain biker's life was saved by a doctor who happened to be on the same trail at the same...
Off-duty doctor saves mountain biker’s life