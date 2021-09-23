Man who pleaded guilty to Princeton robbery expected in court.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who pleaded guilty to robbery in Princeton and was then shot is expected back in court Thursday.

[Princeton man pleads guilty to felony robbery]

An affidavit states that Isaiah Jones was shown on surveillance going up to Malachi Billings while he was pumping gas.

Isaiah Jones (Mobile Patrol)

The two got in a fight and Jones took off with Billings’ wallet.

Police say they then got into another fight at a house where Jones was.

Witnesses say Billings pulled out a gun and it went off.

They say Jones got into a car and Billing shot him again through the window.

We’ll bring you an update on Jones as the day continues.

Billings was sentenced to nine years in prison a couple of months ago after he pled guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.

Malachi Billings. (Mobile Patrol)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.