Jasper football dominating SIAC with undefeated record

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Through the first five weeks of the season, only two high school football programs remain undefeated in southwest Indiana. In the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference, the Jasper Wildcats represent among the ranks of the unbeaten.

Heading into Week 6, the Wildcats have won big against Memorial, Harrison, Reitz and Bosse, before taking down Mater Dei last Friday.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Jasper vs. Mater Dei]

“It’s been a good start for us,” Jasper head coach Tony Lewis said. “We knew coming into the year that we really liked the senior group in terms of how well they got along with each other, how well they got along with the younger guys. They’ve played extremely hard.”

In the face of adversity, the Wildcats have proven their depth. After quarterback Will Weinzapfel injured his foot, Grant Young quickly stepped up to the challenge.

“Grant’s doing a great job spreading the ball around and really doing a great job running the offense,” senior wide receiver Joey McGimpsey said.

“Offensively, we’ve been able to spread the ball around a little bit more this year than we did last year,” Lewis said. “Obviously, we’re a quarterback, fullback, centric offense, but our slots have done a great job giving us a lift in terms of the running game, as well as in the passing game.”

Defensively, the Wildcats have given up an average of just over 15 points per game, while scoring 41 points per contest - proving the dominance of this Jasper squad.

On Friday, the Wildcats will square off against Central at 6:30 p.m.

