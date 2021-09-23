Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Jasper football dominating SIAC with undefeated record

Cats are No. 1 in the SIAC and 5-0 overall
By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Through the first five weeks of the season, only two high school football programs remain undefeated in southwest Indiana. In the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference, the Jasper Wildcats represent among the ranks of the unbeaten.

Heading into Week 6, the Wildcats have won big against Memorial, Harrison, Reitz and Bosse, before taking down Mater Dei last Friday.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Jasper vs. Mater Dei]

“It’s been a good start for us,” Jasper head coach Tony Lewis said. “We knew coming into the year that we really liked the senior group in terms of how well they got along with each other, how well they got along with the younger guys. They’ve played extremely hard.”

In the face of adversity, the Wildcats have proven their depth. After quarterback Will Weinzapfel injured his foot, Grant Young quickly stepped up to the challenge.

“Grant’s doing a great job spreading the ball around and really doing a great job running the offense,” senior wide receiver Joey McGimpsey said.

“Offensively, we’ve been able to spread the ball around a little bit more this year than we did last year,” Lewis said. “Obviously, we’re a quarterback, fullback, centric offense, but our slots have done a great job giving us a lift in terms of the running game, as well as in the passing game.”

Defensively, the Wildcats have given up an average of just over 15 points per game, while scoring 41 points per contest - proving the dominance of this Jasper squad.

On Friday, the Wildcats will square off against Central at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Wiltshire
New Harmony man arrested for attempted murder of Posey Co. deputy
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
Fitolay Demesin
Evansville man found guilty of murder
TSA intercepts gun at Evansville Regional Airport.
TSA seizes gun at Evansville Regional Airport
Vehicle involved in chase at Gilbert and Jefferson
Evansville Police looking for suspect after crash into house

Latest News

HS Volleyball: Central vs. North
HS Volleyball: Central vs. North
HS Volleyball: Tecumseh vs. Mater Dei
HS Volleyball: Tecumseh vs. Mater Dei
HS Volleyball: Tecumseh vs. Mater Dei
HS Volleyball: Tecumseh vs. Mater Dei
Jasper football dominating SIAC with undefeated record
Jasper football dominating SIAC with undefeated record