Ind. reports new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,659 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the pandemic total in the state to 944,708 cases and 14,864 deaths.

The map shows one new death in both Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties.

It shows 106 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 42 new cases in Warrick County, 38 new cases in Dubois County, 23 new cases in Gibson County, 18 new cases in Spencer and Pike Counties, 16 new cases in Posey County, and 10 new cases in Perry County

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 30,486 cases, 449 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,748 cases, 123 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,715 cases, 177 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,525 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,610 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,177 cases, 107 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,195 cases, 36 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,095 cases, 39 deaths

