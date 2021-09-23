Gov. Beshear to provide weekly Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday morning.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 11:30 a.m. CST.

He’s expected to discuss a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the Coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 15,084 cases, 229 deaths, 53.66% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,909 cases, 80 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 7,478 cases, 185 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,950 cases, 69 deaths, 38.09% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 7,230 cases, 91 deaths, 47.97% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,219 cases, 31 deaths, 44.32% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,287 cases, 35 deaths, 47.69% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,264 cases, 24 deaths, 38.45% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,230 cases, 17 deaths, 57.25% vaccinated

