Gov. Beshear to provide weekly Team Kentucky update

(WKYT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday morning.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 11:30 a.m. CST.

He’s expected to discuss a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the Coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 15,084 cases, 229 deaths, 53.66% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 4,909 cases, 80 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 7,478 cases, 185 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 3,950 cases, 69 deaths, 38.09% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 7,230 cases, 91 deaths, 47.97% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 2,219 cases, 31 deaths, 44.32% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,287 cases, 35 deaths, 47.69% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 2,264 cases, 24 deaths, 38.45% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,230 cases, 17 deaths, 57.25% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

