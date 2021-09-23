Birthday Club
Evansville man facing 12-year sentence for dealing synthetic marijuana

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing K2 in Posey County.

22-year-old Tyler Berry admitted to possessing more than 28 grams of synthetic marijuana, commonly called K2, with the intent to distribute the illegal drug.

During a traffic stop last April, a K9 officer picked up the scent of the drugs. Barry was arrested and has been in the Posey County Jail ever since.

Berry will now be transferred to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Owensboro City Commissioners hear request to implement youth programs
TSA seizes gun at Evansville Regional Airport
