EPD looking suspect accused of breaking into cars and taking credit cards
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a woman accused of theft.
They say two people had their cars broken into while parked at a local ball field earlier this month.
EPD says the suspect used the victims’ ID’s to cash checks stolen from Georgia and Tennessee for more than $12,000.
She is known wear wigs and various disguises.
Police say she drives a dark gray Ford Edge with a stolen Tennessee plate and also a silver Hyundai Sonata.
If anyone has any information, please email EPDfinancialcrimes@evansvillepolice.com or call the Financial Crime Unit at 812-436-7959.
