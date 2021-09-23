EPD looking suspect accused of breaking into cars and taking credit cards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a woman accused of theft.

They say two people had their cars broken into while parked at a local ball field earlier this month.

EPD says the suspect used the victims’ ID’s to cash checks stolen from Georgia and Tennessee for more than $12,000.

She is known wear wigs and various disguises.

Police say she drives a dark gray Ford Edge with a stolen Tennessee plate and also a silver Hyundai Sonata.

If anyone has any information, please email EPDfinancialcrimes@evansvillepolice.com or call the Financial Crime Unit at 812-436-7959.

Theft suspect (Evansville Police)

