Deaconess Gateway holding free screenings for oral, head & neck cancers

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess officials say they are hosting a free screening event for oral, head and neck cancers Thursday evening.

That’s happening from 5 to 7 p.m. in an outside location on the Deaconess Gateway Campus.

They say it’s being held outdoors due to COVID protocols.

They say board-certified otolaryngologists and oncologists from Deaconess Cancer Services and Deaconess Clinic Ear, Nose and Throat will perform the screenings.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 60,000 cases of oral, head and neck cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year.

Health officials say tobacco and alcohol use, as well as any history of HPV infection, are risk factors for cancers of the head and neck.

Appointments are required to get screened.

To schedule an appointment, call 812-450-7000 or visit www.deaconess.com/events and search “screening.”

