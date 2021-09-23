Cool and sunny Thursday, warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We actually tied the record set back in 1974 with a cool high temperature of just 61° yesterday! That is nearly 20° below average for this time of year. Fall also officially began at 2:20 yesterday afternoon, making today the first full day of fall.

The clouds and the rain have all pushed off to our east, but it is certainly jacket weather out there this morning as we are starting the day with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s. There may a few areas of patchy fog as well, but it is not a widespread issue.

Once the sun rises, any fog that is out there will burn off quickly. Our temperatures will climb through the 50s this morning, reaching the mid 60s by lunchtime before topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. While that sunshine will help warm us up today, we will still have a cool breeze coming from the northwest at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be clear, calm and a little chilly with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 40s by the end of the night. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Friday.

While today will be a beautiful, crisp fall day, keep in mind that all these temperatures are about 10° below average. This is a forecast more typical of mid-October, so it should be no surprise that this cooler weather is temporary.

Friday, warmer air starts to flow in from the southwest, and our temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

We will see more clouds and a slight chance of rain late Friday night into Saturday morning as a weak cold front passes through our region, but I think that will have little to no impact on your weekend plans. Most of us will stay dry, and sunny skies will return by Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

The first half of next week looks mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the low 80s Sunday, mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, then back into the low 80s Wednesday.

