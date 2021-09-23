Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Chloe Randolph’s killer sentenced in Henderson

Mohamud Abdikadir.
Mohamud Abdikadir.(Henderson Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been sentenced for the murder of his estranged wife.

Mohamud Abdikadir pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 20 years in prison.

Authorities say he admitted to killing 20-year old Chloe Randolph in 2019.

Her body was found in his apartment in a closet, and Abdikadir was later arrested in Arkansas.

Chloe’s parents have worked to make a change in domestic violence cases in the community.

They opened the Chloe Randolph Organization last year.

Chloe’s mom spoke at Thursday’s hearing. She said 20 years will never be enough, but it’s something they have to accept.

She spoke of Chloe’s three-year-old son who will miss out on knowing his mother.

We’ll hear from Chloe’s family tonight on 14 News.

Chloe Randolph.
Chloe Randolph.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Wiltshire
New Harmony man arrested for attempted murder of Posey Co. deputy
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
Fitolay Demesin
Evansville man found guilty of murder
TSA intercepts gun at Evansville Regional Airport.
TSA seizes gun at Evansville Regional Airport
Vehicle involved in chase at Gilbert and Jefferson
Evansville Police looking for suspect after crash into house

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
UE offering full-tuition scholarship to encourage vaccination in Latino community
Deaconess Gateway holding free screenings for oral, head & neck cancers