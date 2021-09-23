Chloe Randolph’s killer sentenced in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been sentenced for the murder of his estranged wife.

Mohamud Abdikadir pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 20 years in prison.

Authorities say he admitted to killing 20-year old Chloe Randolph in 2019.

Her body was found in his apartment in a closet, and Abdikadir was later arrested in Arkansas.

Chloe’s parents have worked to make a change in domestic violence cases in the community.

They opened the Chloe Randolph Organization last year.

Chloe’s mom spoke at Thursday’s hearing. She said 20 years will never be enough, but it’s something they have to accept.

She spoke of Chloe’s three-year-old son who will miss out on knowing his mother.

We’ll hear from Chloe’s family tonight on 14 News.

Chloe Randolph.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.