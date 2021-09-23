Birthday Club
$1 million cash bond set for man charged with shooting deputy

Paul Wiltshire
Paul Wiltshire(Indiana State Police)
By Jessica Costello and Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A $1 million cash bond has been set for Paul Wiltshire.

He’s the Posey County man charged with the attempted murder of Deputy Bryan Hicks.

The probable cause affidavit shows authorities were called to Wiltshire’s Short Street home, September 18, because he had threatened to kill his wife.

It shows four deputies, including Hicks, arrived at the home for a welfare check.

One of the deputies say they spotted Wiltshire through a window holding a gun, which he pointed at the deputy.

It shows Deputy Hicks approached and yelled commands to drop the gun.

One deputy says he heard shots coming from the home, a flash coming from Hicks’ gun, and then Hicks fell backwards.

The other deputies then moved to a better position, while two of them attended to Deputy Hicks. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The New Harmony Town Marshal also arrived on scene, as well as some Mt. Vernon Police officers.

Wiltshire was detained and treated for gunshot wounds.

The affidavit shows he was later interviewed and admitted to firing at officers, but claims he was shot at first.

It shows he said he didn’t know he hit anyone and said he was sorry more than once during the interview.

Wiltshire is now out of the hospital and in jail. His initial hearing is set for Monday at 1 p.m.

