Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Several Tri-State businesses are showing their support for the Posey County deputy shot over the weekend. The FOP is one of many organizations now leading a campaign to collect money for the Hicks family.

Officials have ruled the death of Gabby Petito a homicide. This comes as the search in Florida for Petito’s missing finance, Brian Laundrie.

President Biden is set to discuss COVID-19 as the United Nations summit continues this week.

And incredible footage from Dubois County. The Intermediate School, which was damaged by a flash flood last month, shared video from the moment waters began gushing through the doors.

Police are working on an incident on Mulberry Street right now. Dispatch says a shots fired call came in from Bellemeade just before 4 a.m. and police were then led to the scene on Mulberry.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

EPD investigating situation that happened on Mulberry Street.
Evansville police investigating situation on Mulberry St.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/22
