Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Several Tri-State businesses are showing their support for the Posey County deputy shot over the weekend. The FOP is one of many organizations now leading a campaign to collect money for the Hicks family.

Officials have ruled the death of Gabby Petito a homicide. This comes as the search in Florida for Petito’s missing finance, Brian Laundrie.

President Biden is set to discuss COVID-19 as the United Nations summit continues this week.

And incredible footage from Dubois County. The Intermediate School, which was damaged by a flash flood last month, shared video from the moment waters began gushing through the doors.

Police are working on an incident on Mulberry Street right now. Dispatch says a shots fired call came in from Bellemeade just before 4 a.m. and police were then led to the scene on Mulberry.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.