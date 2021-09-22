TSA seizes gun at Evansville Regional Airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - TSA officers say they stopped a firearm from being brought onboard a plane at the Evansville Regional Airport (EVV).

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, officials say a TSA officer spotted a handgun on the x-ray screen.

TSA officials then immediately alerted an officer from Chandler Police Department, who was already at the checkpoint and assisted.

Authorities say the handgun that was recovered was a .38 Special Revolver and was loaded with five roads.

According to a press release, the passengers told authorities that he forgot to remove the revolver from his bag before leaving for his flight.

“It’s extremely disappointing that passengers continue to bring firearms to the airport checkpoint,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “Even when it’s done unintentionally, this is unsafe and can seriously slow or shut down security screening until the police resolve the incident.”

TSA says they issue civil penalties to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint. They say a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

You can find a complete list of civil penalties on the TSA website.

TSA officials say if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

Officials say passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. They say travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

You can find information on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA’s website.

Officials say travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

