Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sunshine returns with first 40s Thursday

9/21 14 First Alert 10pm
9/21 14 First Alert 10pm
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Fall arrived at 2:20 on Wednesday afternoon with the Autumnal Equinox...the point when the sun is directly over the equator and the earth receives roughly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.  Skies will clear late Wednesday and temperatures will drop into the mid 40s for the first time of the Fall season.  Sunny and pleasant on Thursday with a high of 71.  Another low in the mid 40s on Friday morning with a high of 76 on Friday.   We may have a few showers breeze through the region overnight Friday into Saturday, but rain should be gone before sunrise on Saturday.   Temperatures will slowly warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday and early next week.  Mainly dry through the period.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natcher Bridge closed.
ISP: Situation on Natcher Bridge over; Bridge is now open
Neighborhood Watch
ATF serves warrant at Newburgh business
Seth Wrinkles
Son of convicted murderer sentenced to 20 years in prison
Traffic Alert: Crash near NB Twin Bridge
Traffic Alert: NB Twin Bridge back open after car crash
Greenville crash
Main St. back open in Greenville after serious crash

Latest News

14 First Alert 9/22 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/22 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/22
14 First Alert 9/22
Scattered rain and cool temperatures for the first day of fall
9/21 14 First Alert 10pm
9/21 14 First Alert 10pm