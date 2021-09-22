Sunshine returns with first 40s Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Fall arrived at 2:20 on Wednesday afternoon with the Autumnal Equinox...the point when the sun is directly over the equator and the earth receives roughly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness. Skies will clear late Wednesday and temperatures will drop into the mid 40s for the first time of the Fall season. Sunny and pleasant on Thursday with a high of 71. Another low in the mid 40s on Friday morning with a high of 76 on Friday. We may have a few showers breeze through the region overnight Friday into Saturday, but rain should be gone before sunrise on Saturday. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday and early next week. Mainly dry through the period.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.