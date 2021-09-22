Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

South Carolina’s Confederate monument protection law upheld

FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument...
FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to Confederate soldiers at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a 2000 law protecting Confederate monuments from being moved without a vote from the General Assembly.(Source: AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled a state law preventing anyone from moving a Confederate monument or changing the historical name of a street or building without the Legislature’s permission is legal.

But in the same ruling Wednesday, the justices struck down a requirement that two-thirds of the General Assembly must approve a move or name change.

The ruling keeps intact South Carolina’s Heritage Act.

The 2000 law has prevented colleges and local governments from removing Confederate monuments or the names of segregationists from buildings.

Lawmakers have refused to even take up any requests to remove monuments over the past few years even as other Southern cities act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natcher Bridge closed.
ISP: Situation on Natcher Bridge over; Bridge is now open
Neighborhood Watch
ATF serves warrant at Newburgh business
Seth Wrinkles
Son of convicted murderer sentenced to 20 years in prison
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
Traffic Alert: Crash near NB Twin Bridge
Traffic Alert: NB Twin Bridge back open after car crash

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
New Florida bill replicates Texas’ sweeping abortion ban
Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving COVID vaccine
Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving COVID vaccine
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split
Demo of Sycamore building underway in Evansville
Demo of Sycamore building underway in Evansville