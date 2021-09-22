Sen. Mike Braun gives redistricting maps his stamp of approval

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senator Mike Braun dismissed any concerns over the Republican-drawn Indiana Senate redistricting maps.

The maps were released earlier this week.

Republicans controlled the redistricting process, since they have supermajorities in both chambers. Republicans own a 39-11 advantage in the Senate.

Braun says to simply compare this new map to the previous one and that most of the shapes are the same configurations. He admitted that it is close to impossible to please groups of people who did not have a say in the process.

“You’re never going to have everybody happy that’s not part of doing the mapping,” Braun said. “And in this case when I looked at it, it reflected where populations have grown a lot north of Indy. And it reflected some of the rural areas.”

Braun claimed that the proposed maps only changed to reflect population alterations.

“Compare it to the map before and hardly anything changed other than where populations didn’t grow and where populations grew,” Braun said.

The General Assembly is expected to vote to approve the new maps on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.