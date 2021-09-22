Scattered rain and cool temperatures for the first day of fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cold front has passed through the Tri-State, but scattered rain is still lingering this morning, and we could see a few showers on and off throughout the day as this system slowly tapers off to the east-northeast. The last of that rain will clear our region overnight, and mostly sunny skies return tomorrow.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°, and those temperatures will only climb a few degrees into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. It will also be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy today with winds from the northwest at around 9 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

By the way, fall official begins at 2:20 this afternoon. That is when the sun will be directly over the equator and the autumn equinox will occur.

Our temperatures will begin to fall back through the 50s as the sun sets this evening, eventually bottoming out in the upper 40s by the end of the night under clearing skies.

After a chilly start, our temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There will still be a cool breeze coming from the west-northwest at around 6 to 12 mph.

Thursday night will be clear, calm and cool with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s by Friday morning.

Our high temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s Friday and Saturday. Friday will be full of sunshine, but a few spotty showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. That will have little impact on most weekend plans as the sunny skies will return by Saturday afternoon.

The first half of next week will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures returning to the lower 80s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

