Police: Indianapolis serial rapist arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a man charged Tuesday in a series of Indianapolis rapes allegedly targeted older women who lived alone and would spend hours assaulting them inside their homes.

Officials allege that 37-seven-year-old Darrell Goodlow would often blindfold and threaten to kill the women as he sexually assaulted them after breaking into their homes while posing as a utility or service worker.

Marion County prosecutors formally charged Goodlow with 57 counts, including rape, burglary and criminal confinement.

He is accused of raping eight women ranging in age from 58 to 78 on six different occasions from August 2020 to September 2021.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.