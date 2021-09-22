Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Pfizer creates vaccine for ages 5-11: Owensboro parent reacts

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A step forward in efforts to protect children from COVID-19. Pfizer officials say they’re planning to submit new data to the Food and Drug Administration on its vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer says their data shows it’s safe for that age group.

Parent Linda Lindsey-Stevens has an eight-year-old who hasn’t been able to get vaccinated yet. She says she feels some apprehension about such new research, but mostly excitement.

“They’re young, and they’re still growing, so we want to make sure it’s safe, but then also, it’s wonderful to have the vaccine to protect them and protect their family, because we know they’re around their grandparents and parents, so it’s good they can’t bring that home,” Lindsey-Stevens said.

Lindsey-Stevens is a teacher and says having kids vaccinated would make a big difference in children’s learning.

“I know that in the classroom sometimes it’s hard to keep the social distancing, and with the masks, the masks will slip down and kids have their nose hanging out,” said Lindsey-Stevens. “It’s always a battle with the masks, so it’s a wonderful thing to know everybody would be vaccinated and it would give us a lot more freedoms with school.”

Pfizer’s data is still new and hasn’t been peer-reviewed, but officials say the vaccine shows to be safe and effective in kids ages 5 to 11.

Lindsey-Stevens is vaccinated herself, which she says gives her reassurance for her son knowing she had no adverse reaction.

“He has my same genetics, so I’m assuming he’ll be just fine with the vaccine, and I’ve never really known anybody that had any issues with the vaccine,” she said.

Pfizer officials say they plan to submit their data for emergency use authorization. When that’s done, the agency could authorize a vaccine for younger children in a matter of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natcher Bridge closed.
ISP: Situation on Natcher Bridge over; Bridge is now open
Seth Wrinkles
Son of convicted murderer sentenced to 20 years in prison
Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty
Investigation continues after Posey Co. Deputy shot in line of duty
Neighborhood Watch
ATF serves warrant at Newburgh business
Gov. Beshear gives Covid update
Gov. Beshear: ‘Due to national shortage, there will not be enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions anywhere. Get the vaccine’

Latest News

Pfizer creates vaccine for ages 5-11: Owensboro parent reacts
Pfizer creates vaccine for ages 5-11: Owensboro parent reacts
National Guard providing testing and vaccines in Ft. Branch
National Guard providing testing and vaccines in Ft. Branch
National Guard providing testing and vaccines in Ft. Branch
National Guard providing testing and vaccines in Ft. Branch
Deaconess doctor warns parents about other illnesses, as kids return back to school
Deaconess doctor warns parents about other illnesses, as kids return back to school