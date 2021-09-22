Pfizer creates vaccine for ages 5-11: Owensboro parent reacts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A step forward in efforts to protect children from COVID-19. Pfizer officials say they’re planning to submit new data to the Food and Drug Administration on its vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer says their data shows it’s safe for that age group.

Parent Linda Lindsey-Stevens has an eight-year-old who hasn’t been able to get vaccinated yet. She says she feels some apprehension about such new research, but mostly excitement.

“They’re young, and they’re still growing, so we want to make sure it’s safe, but then also, it’s wonderful to have the vaccine to protect them and protect their family, because we know they’re around their grandparents and parents, so it’s good they can’t bring that home,” Lindsey-Stevens said.

Lindsey-Stevens is a teacher and says having kids vaccinated would make a big difference in children’s learning.

“I know that in the classroom sometimes it’s hard to keep the social distancing, and with the masks, the masks will slip down and kids have their nose hanging out,” said Lindsey-Stevens. “It’s always a battle with the masks, so it’s a wonderful thing to know everybody would be vaccinated and it would give us a lot more freedoms with school.”

Pfizer’s data is still new and hasn’t been peer-reviewed, but officials say the vaccine shows to be safe and effective in kids ages 5 to 11.

Lindsey-Stevens is vaccinated herself, which she says gives her reassurance for her son knowing she had no adverse reaction.

“He has my same genetics, so I’m assuming he’ll be just fine with the vaccine, and I’ve never really known anybody that had any issues with the vaccine,” she said.

Pfizer officials say they plan to submit their data for emergency use authorization. When that’s done, the agency could authorize a vaccine for younger children in a matter of weeks.

