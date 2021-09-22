Owensboro man sentenced to 25 years for 2018 fatal shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man pleaded guilty to a 2018 shooting in Owensboro that left one man dead.

[Previous: Owensboro shooting suspect now charged with murder]

Court officials tell us that 32-year-old Travon Anthony pleaded guilty to murder in that shooting that happened in the 3200 block of West 2nd Street.

Authorities say 52-year-old Todd Raley died a week after suffering several gunshot wounds.

Court officials say Anthony has been sentenced to 25 years.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.