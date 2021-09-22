Birthday Club
Northeast Dubois Co. School Corporation releases footage from Aug. 30 flooding

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The intermediate school just released video from their security cam of last month’s flood.

In the video you can see the moment the basement doors give way filling the reading room with feet of water in minutes.

The superintendent estimated the lower part of the building had about 11 feet of water. The water pushed the doors open, kicked out portions of walls, and knocked out power too.

In the kitchen, the water lifted the freezer units off the floor, and set off the sprinklers.

Staff members said water spewed out the doors into the parking lot carrying anything you could think of with it, archery equipment, books, markers and other supplies.

Tuesday night school officials thanked their staff and community members who helped in the aftermath.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

