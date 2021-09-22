Ind. reports 6 new area COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,936 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the pandemic total in the state to 941,120 cases and 14,836 deaths.

In our area, Perry, Pike, and Warrick Counties are in red for the two metric score. All other area counties are in orange.

The map shows four new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in both Warrick and Gibson Counties.

It shows 119 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 37 new cases in Gibson County, 34 new in Warrick County, 23 new cases in Pike County, 12 new cases in Spencer County, 11 new in Dubois County, nine new cases in Posey County, and eight new cases in Perry County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 30,383 cases, 444 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,710 cases, 123 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,674 cases, 176 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,516 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,599 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,156 cases, 106 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,178 cases, 35 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,076 cases, 39 deaths

