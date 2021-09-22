Birthday Club
EVSC teacher contract negotiations underway

((Source: Pexel))
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Collective bargaining for the new EVSC teacher contracts starts Wednesday.

President of the Evansville Teachers Association Lori Young says she hopes to start shifting the starting average salaries for teachers closer to $60,000 while moving to a salary schedule payment plan.

She argues this will attract more people to become teachers as it will make teaching a more sustainable job.

Currently, she says teachers almost always work more than what is in their contract.

“If a teacher’s allowed to leave at 3:00, very rarely does a teacher ever get to leave. If they do leave at 3:00, they are bringing work home with them where they are spending two to three to four hours per night getting ready to teach for the next day, getting papers graded. And that’s on top of having to take care of their own families,” Lori Young said.

The EVSC School Board unanimously approved a $281 million budget earlier in the week, siphoning off funds for teacher raises.

[EVSC board approves 2022 operational, educational budget]

The official bargaining must be completed by November 15.

