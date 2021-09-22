Evansville Police looking for suspect after crash into house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a suspect who they say ran off during a chase Wednesday morning.

It started around 10:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of a black SUV would not stop for them and crashed into a red truck and also a house near Gilbert and Jefferson.

They say he then ran from the scene.

Bosse High School is on what school officials call a “building secure” because of the chase in the area.

