Evansville Police looking for suspect after crash into house
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a suspect who they say ran off during a chase Wednesday morning.
It started around 10:15 a.m.
Police say the driver of a black SUV would not stop for them and crashed into a red truck and also a house near Gilbert and Jefferson.
They say he then ran from the scene.
Bosse High School is on what school officials call a “building secure” because of the chase in the area.
