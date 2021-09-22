Birthday Club
Evansville Police looking for suspect after crash into house

Vehicle involved in chase at Gilbert and Jefferson
Vehicle involved in chase at Gilbert and Jefferson(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a suspect who they say ran off during a chase Wednesday morning.

It started around 10:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of a black SUV would not stop for them and crashed into a red truck and also a house near Gilbert and Jefferson.

They say he then ran from the scene.

Bosse High School is on what school officials call a “building secure” because of the chase in the area.

