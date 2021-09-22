Evansville man sentenced to 10 years for drug-dealing charges in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing prison time after being convicted for dealing methamphetamine in Posey County.

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Zachary Pribble was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on drug-dealing charges.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Pribble admitted to delivering more than 10 grams of methamphetamine in Posey County back in 2018.

He was arrested and charged as a result of the largest drug raid in Posey County history that occurred in 2019.

Pribble will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction, which is where he will serve his sentence.

