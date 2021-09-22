Evansville man found guilty of murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury has found Fitolay Demesmin guilty of murder.

He was arrested in May 2019 for the stabbing death of 28-year-old Diamond Sheppard-Rankin.

It happed at a home in the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

“The victim in this case deserved justice and our team has been working tirelessly to make sure that happened since 2019,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Kevin McDaniel and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlie Berger worked to bring this case to justice, alongside Evansville Police Detective Anna Gray and Aaron McCormick. We are just thankful the jury will hold this defendant accountable for his actions.”

Kalei Obasa was also arrested in the case. She was charged with assisting a criminal, and after a plea agreement was sentenced in March of 2020.

