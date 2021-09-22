Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dubois Co. hosting flu vaccine clinic for those 65 and older

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is offering another drive-thru high dose only flu clinic Wednesday.

That’s for those 65 and older.

It’s happening from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Health Department’s newly constructed drive-thru on South Saint Charles Street.

The high-dose flu vaccine is covered by Medicare or private health insurance.

You’re asked to have your ID and insurance card ready for the health department.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natcher Bridge closed.
ISP: Situation on Natcher Bridge over; Bridge is now open
Neighborhood Watch
ATF serves warrant at Newburgh business
Seth Wrinkles
Son of convicted murderer sentenced to 20 years in prison
Traffic Alert: Crash near NB Twin Bridge
Traffic Alert: NB Twin Bridge back open after car crash
Greenville crash
Main St. back open in Greenville after serious crash

Latest News

Police: Suspect in Indianapolis rapes targeted older women
Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving COVID vaccine
Henderson offering new incentive for 1,000 citizens receiving COVID vaccine
EPD investigating situation that happened on Mulberry Street.
Evansville police investigating situation on Mulberry St.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/22
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines