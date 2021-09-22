Dubois Co. hosting flu vaccine clinic for those 65 and older

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is offering another drive-thru high dose only flu clinic Wednesday.

That’s for those 65 and older.

It’s happening from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Health Department’s newly constructed drive-thru on South Saint Charles Street.

The high-dose flu vaccine is covered by Medicare or private health insurance.

You’re asked to have your ID and insurance card ready for the health department.

