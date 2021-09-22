Demo of Sycamore building underway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demo has started on the Sycamore building in downtown Evansville.

Streets around the building are blocked off as crews do the work.

The building is next to the tower at 5th and Main, which is set to be imploded Nov. 21.

Officials discussed the demo of both buildings when the date was announced back in August.

Crews have been working on interior demolition of the Sycamore building for about a month.

