Dawson Springs Schools offering vaccine incentive gift cards

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dawson Springs Independent Schools notified parents Tuesday of a few changes to their COVID-19 plan.

They say masks are still required, but they are adding a “Test to Stay Program.”

It gives students in quarantine due to close contact the option to get tested by the school nurse each morning on days one to six. If they test negative, they can stay in school.

The program does not apply to sports or extracurricular activities.

Daviess County and Owensboro schools have a similar option.

Dawson Springs Schools are also offering vaccine incentives. For students 12 and older, those vaccinated by December 1 can submit documentation to get a $50 Visa gift card. They will also be entered in a raffle to win a $100 card. Those drawings will happen each Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

