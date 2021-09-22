Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office employee arrested

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An employee of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was booked into jail Wednesday.

Debra Crandall, 49, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The jail website shows she’s due in court Dec. 8.

The police report shows around 8:35 a.m. officers were called to the area of 3rd and Allen St. because someone had hit several cars.

They say Crandall could barely open her eyes, had slurred speech, and couldn’t keep her balance.

Police say she told them she took an Ambien the night before, which she is prescribed.

They say she failed field sobriety tests, and a portable breath test detected alcohol. Police say she was taken to the hospital for a blood test, and then to jail.

Online records show Cpl. Crandall is the supervisor of court security at the judicial center.

The Sheriff’s Office sent a statement:

“It’s unsettling and extremely disappointing to know that a decision of one of our employees has resulted in a vehicle accident and a Operating motor vehicle under the influence arrest. An internal investigation has begun for the incident. She will be suspended indefinitely, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.