Aces volleyball on a tear to start the season

UE 10-1 so far this season
By Tamar Sher and Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville volleyball program finds success, sweeping their opponents on eight of their first 10 wins.

The Aces wrapped up its pre-conference slate, with two sweeps over Cleveland State and Murray State, last weekend. Head coach Fernando Morales has a deep roster, that is getting contributions, from everyone. One of the key factors is senior hitter Alondra Vazquez. The reigning conference player of the week, is tenth in the nation in kills per set, and just broke the 1,000 kill and 1,000 dig milestones.

“She’s been great for us every year,” Morales said. “Last year and this year, she’s been for me, the best player in the conference. One of the best in the nation. We’ve been facing good teams; I think we have only faced two teams who had losing records last year. We cannot be satisfied. We need to keep working to getting better.”

Vazquez attributes the team’s success to their chemistry.

“I feel the team chemistry has been working very well, and we’re holding each other accountable,” Vazquez said. “We’ve got a good freshman class. They’re all coming together. They’re adapting to the new stuff. They’re working really hard.”

The Aces open up conference play, on Friday, at Indiana State.

